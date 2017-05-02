Wed 8:30 | New Legislator Struggles With Budget Issues

State Senator Alan DeBoer arrived in Oregon's capitol along with a big issue: not enough money to keep state services at their current levels.

So much for a gentle introduction to legislating. DeBoer gets to share, with 89 other legislators, the headache of either cutting $1.6 Billion or raising more revenue, or both.

He joins us with his impressions of his first months in the legislature, and the daunting task ahead.

Sen. Mark Hass of Beaverton, searching for new revenue possibilities, also visits.

