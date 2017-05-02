Related Program: 
The Jefferson Exchange

Wed 8:30 | New Legislator Struggles With Budget Issues

By & 8 minutes ago

State Senator Alan DeBoer arrived in Oregon's capitol along with a big issue: not enough money to keep state services at their current levels. 

Credit Shaundd via Wikimedia Commons

So much for a gentle introduction to legislating.  DeBoer gets to share, with 89 other legislators, the headache of either cutting $1.6 Billion or raising more revenue, or both. 

He joins us with his impressions of his first months in the legislature, and the daunting task ahead. 

Sen. Mark Hass of Beaverton, searching for new revenue possibilities, also visits.  
 

Tags: 
Oregon legislature

Related Content

Oregon Legislature Grinds Away

By & Mar 20, 2017
Oregonlegislature.gov

Odd-numbered years are the ones that require more work of Oregon legislators

Those are the years in which the two-year state budget is prepared and passed, and it has to balance.  This year, balancing will either mean cuts to programs of roughly $1.6 Billion or new revenue, or a combination. 

And that's just the money part of the state's business. 

Chris Lehman covers the session for JPR and other organizations. 

The NEXT Idea For Raising Oregon Revenue

By & Emily Cureton Jan 2, 2017
Wikimedia

The State of Oregon will have to scramble for funding again in the coming legislative session. 

Revenue projections are not keeping up with the cost estimates, to no one's surprise.  Measure 97 in the November election was supposed to address the systemic issue by taxing corporations more.  But voters rejected it, leading to the obvious question: what next? 

A Better Oregon is already on it, floating an idea for a new corporate tax and a health care provider tax. 