Wed 8:30 | Monument Expansion Reactions

The news from Washington was expected, but it came with a surprise.

President Obama did indeed decide to expand the Cascade-Siskiyou National Monument in Jackson, Klamath, and Siskiyou Counties. But the expansion, 48,000 acres or so, did not double the footprint of the existing monument.

Just the same, pro-monument groups hailed the decision and anti-expansion groups criticized it.

We get a sampling of opinion on the president's proclamation, from Dave Willis at Soda Mountain Wilderness Council, Pam Marsh from the Green Springs Inn, and biologist Pepper Trail.

