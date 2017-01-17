Wed 8:30 | Monument Expansion Reactions

Related Program: 
Monument Expansion Reactions

The news from Washington was expected, but it came with a surprise. 

Credit Friends of Cascade-Siskiyou

President Obama did indeed decide to expand the Cascade-Siskiyou National Monument in Jackson, Klamath, and Siskiyou Counties.  But the expansion, 48,000 acres or so, did not double the footprint of the existing monument. 

Just the same, pro-monument groups hailed the decision and anti-expansion groups criticized it. 

We get a sampling of opinion on the president's proclamation, from Dave Willis at Soda Mountain Wilderness Council, Pam Marsh from the Green Springs Inn, and biologist Pepper Trail. 
 

