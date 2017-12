The epidemic of opioid drugs has kept people who help people recover from addictions busy.

So it was a blow to the greater Medford area when OnTrack, a longtime provider of addiction treatment, went through some major wobbles this year.

OnTrack fired its executive director of several decades, and was forced to close and modify some of its programs. Dr. Alan Ledford is now the executive director at the agency.

He visits with details of OnTrack's work and the road ahead.