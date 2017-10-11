Wed 8:30 | Malheur Refuge Movie Comes To Rogue Valley

There's almost as much buzz about the movie on the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge takeover as there was about the takeover itself.

Armed protestors took control of the refuge in January 2016 and held it for more than a month.

David Byars made a documentary about the takeover, "No Man's Land."

It already played film festivals in Klamath Falls and elsewhere, and has picked up some awards.

The film will be the closing event at Varsity World Film Week, Friday (October 13th) at 7:30 in Ashland.

This is our second chat about the film, but our first with director David Byars.

