Related Program: 
The Jefferson Exchange

Wed 8:30 | Jordan Cove Battle Re-heats: The Opposition

By , & 36 minutes ago
  • Another pipeline under construction; NOT Jordan Cove-related.
    Another pipeline under construction; NOT Jordan Cove-related.
    Wikimedia

The supporters of the Jordan Cove liquefied natural gas (LNG) export terminal put their application in front of a federal agency.  The federal agency said no. 

Then the 2016 election changed the direction of the federal government.  Now the Jordan Cove project is alive again, at least on paper... papers submitted once again to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission. 

We examine the arguments for and against Jordan Cove and its 200 mile pipeline in separate segments. 

In this one, you hear from opponents of the project about why they are dead-set against pipeline and terminal. 

Supporting arguments air on The Exchange on Wednesday, October 18th.  
 

Tags: 
Jordan Cove

Related Content

Jordan Cove Backers Try Again

By & Emily Cureton Mar 30, 2016
Picture Veresen/overlay JPR

There was a sense that the federal rejection of the Jordan Cove liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant and pipeline was not the final word.  And indeed, it was not. 

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission--FERC--nixed pipeline and plant in part because they had not shown any demand for LNG overseas. 

Project managers recently announced an agreement for a Japanese utility to buy some of the gas from the proposed export terminal.  Appeal papers should be filed with FERC anytime now. 