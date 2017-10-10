Wed 8:30 | Jordan Cove Battle Re-heats: The Opposition

The supporters of the Jordan Cove liquefied natural gas (LNG) export terminal put their application in front of a federal agency. The federal agency said no.

Then the 2016 election changed the direction of the federal government. Now the Jordan Cove project is alive again, at least on paper... papers submitted once again to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.

We examine the arguments for and against Jordan Cove and its 200 mile pipeline in separate segments.

In this one, you hear from opponents of the project about why they are dead-set against pipeline and terminal.

Supporting arguments air on The Exchange on Wednesday, October 18th.

