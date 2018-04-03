Related Program: 
The Jefferson Exchange

Wed 8:30 | How Grazing Can Be Good For The Land

By , & 41 minutes ago
If timber management is the number one ongoing source of environmental debate in the region, cattle grazing is not far behind. 

Ranchers and environmental groups are often at odds with each other and with agencies responsible for managing grazing on public lands.  Now researchers at Michigan State University inject a new note into the melody: a study showing how cattle production can be environmentally friendly

Paige Stanley is one of the researchers, now at the University of California-Berkeley. 

Spencer Smith practices careful cattle management at the Jefferson Center for Holistic Management in Modoc County. 

They visit to talk about cows and the earth.  
 

