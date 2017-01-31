Related Program: 
Wed 8:30 | Bracing For Immigration Action

By & 5 minutes ago
Two words from the presidential campaign linger into the early days of the Trump administration: "the wall." 

The existing border fence, near El Paso, Texas.
Credit Wikimedia

The president continues to talk of strengthening security on the border with Mexico, and addresses it directly in an executive order from January 25th.  

That order also includes wording about rounding up people who have already entered the United States illegally.  

People like Ricardo Lujan, a Southern Oregon University student who was brought into the U.S. at age 9.  

He tells his story and about his concerns for the future.     

Joining Forces For Oregon Immigrants

By & Sep 7, 2016
Tysto/Wikimedia

Even without any talk of Mexico paying for a wall, immigration was bound to be an issue in this year's election. 

Because it is in most elections. 

Causa Oregon is dedicated to securing the rights of immigrants, and Defend Oregon works in a similar vein, and more broadly on other issues that appear on the ballot. 

Softening A Land Of Hard Edges

By & Nov 14, 2016
arroya.org

The election just finished should provide all the evidence you need that people see immigration--legal and not--from a bunch of perspectives. 

Peg Bowden, a former nurse, withholds judgment of the people coming into the United States from Mexico.  She lives hard by the border in Arizona, and works helping people with basic survival needs in the harsh desert. 

Bowden offers a view of her tasks in her book: A Land of Hard Edges: Serving the Front Lines of the Border

CURIOUS: Immigration Law In History

By & Sep 9, 2016

The constant debates about what's wrong with the American immigration system make you wonder when it was right--if ever.

Political Scientist Dan Tichenor at the University of Oregon can take us back into the history of immigration law.  And he will, when he visits The Exchange with the first installment in what we envision as a continuing series highlighting research at the U of O. 

We call it CURIOUS/Research Meets Radio--with capital U and O. 