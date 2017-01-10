Wed 8:30 | Ashland Cleans Up A Long-Neglected Railroad Yard

The soil in the old Ashland railroad yard has been contaminated for so long, some of it came from steam locomotives.

The site of the old roundhouse is where oil and other contaminants spilled and leaked on the ground.

Now the property owner, Union Pacific, is about to clean it up. But not before a few tweaks to the cleanup plan... for one thing, the bad soil will be taken out by rail, not by trucks on local streets.

The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality is overseeing the cleanup plan.

DEQ reps Katherine Benenati and Greg Aitken lay out the process.

