Wed 8:30 | Ai Weiwei Work On Display At UO Museum

The work of Chinese superstar artist and dissident Ai Weiwei is currently part of the collection at the University of Oregon's Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art.

The display features the 12 figures of the Chinese Zodiac, cast in bronze.

They can be enjoyed on several levels: as art, as animal heads, and as a statement about looting and repatriation. The Zodiac heads are recreations of figures that once stood in Beijing and were looted by British and French troops in the 19th century.

Our guests are museum Executive Director Jill Hartz, and Chief Curator of Collections and Asian Art Rose Kitagawa.