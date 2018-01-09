Related Program: 
The Jefferson Exchange

Wed 8:30 | Ai Weiwei Work On Display At UO Museum

By , & 9 minutes ago
  • The bronze horse head from Ai Weiwei's circle of animals.
    The bronze horse head from Ai Weiwei's circle of animals.
    Wikimedia/Public Domain

The work of Chinese superstar artist and dissident Ai Weiwei is currently part of the collection at the University of Oregon's Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art

The display features the 12 figures of the Chinese Zodiac, cast in bronze. 

They can be enjoyed on several levels: as art, as animal heads, and as a statement about looting and repatriation.  The Zodiac heads are recreations of figures that once stood in Beijing and were looted by British and French troops in the 19th century. 

Our guests are museum Executive Director Jill Hartz, and Chief Curator of Collections and Asian Art Rose Kitagawa. 

 

Tags: 
china
arts

Related Content

China, Japan, AND US: "Asia's Reckoning"

By , & Sep 15, 2017
Al Jazeera English-http://www.flickr.com/photos/aljazeeraenglish/8049728422/in/set-72157631653957819, CC BY-SA 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=29515145

All eyes are on North Korea at the moment, thanks to its ongoing weapons tests. 

But Richard McGregor urges us to look elsewhere for the real story in Asia: the lingering and growing distrust and dislike between Japan and China. 

McGregor is a journalist who has covered Asia extensively, and he writes about the rising tensions in the region in Asia's Reckoning: China, Japan, and the Fate of U.S. Power in the Pacific Century

Ancient enmities and modern missteps, including in Washington, are examined in the book. 