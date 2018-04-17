Wed 8 AM | Wildfire Smoke Can Mess Up Heart And Lungs

The warnings about heart disease went onto cigarette packages decades ago. Smoking can lead to heart disease; it's a clear link.

And the last several summers have offered a few cigarettes' worth of smoke from wildfires to most people living in our region. With predictable results: a spike in heart- and stroke-related visits to hospital emergency rooms.

Researchers at the federal EPA and the University of California-San Francisco pulled in the data for a recent study.

Zachary Wettstein at UCSF and Dr. Ana Rappold from the EPA join us with details.