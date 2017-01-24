Related Program: 
The Jefferson Exchange

Wed 8 AM | What Moves The Ground Beneath Us

By & 33 minutes ago
Related Program: 
The Jefferson Exchange

Check out the web page of the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network and click on the markers for recent earthquakes.

Credit Cascadia Region Earthquake Workgroup

You'll be surprised to see that they happen all the time... it's just that few of them are strong enough for us to feel. 

The Cascadia Subduction Zone in which we live poses a constant threat of big earthquakes, and other features can also contribute to powerful Earth movements. 

Seismic Network president John Vidale lectures this week at Southwestern Oregon Community College on temblors in the Northwest. 

He gives us a preview on The Exchange.  
 

Tags: 
Earthquake

Related Content

Oregon Produces Tsunami Comic

By & Oct 27, 2016
OEM/Dark Horse Comics

The person in charge of keeping Oregon informed of earthquake hazards has a side job writing comic books. 

Check that; writing comic books is PART of her job. 

Althea Rizzo is the author of a comic story on how Oregonians can prepare for, and survive, a tsunami. 

This is the second comic book collaboration between Oregon's emergency management agency and Dark Horse Comics, based in Milwaukie. 

Research: Cascadia Quake Could Hit Sooner Than We Thought

By Portland Tribune Aug 8, 2016
Cassandra Profita/EarthFix

A new analysis by researchers in Oregon, Spain and British Columbia, Canada, suggests that massive earthquakes on northern sections of the Cascadia Subduction Zone, affecting areas of the Pacific Northwest that are more heavily populated, are somewhat more frequent than has been believed in the past.

Earthquake? There's An App For That

By & Feb 17, 2016
UC-Berkeley Seismological Laboratory

When you think of all the things smartphones can do now, why NOT make an app that can alert you to an earthquake?

That's what the brains have been testing at the seismological lab at the University of California-Berkeley; an app called MyShake.

In its current configuration the app gives smartphone users confirmation of quakes, using some of the technology used in making today's games. 

The eventual plan for the app is to have it function as a warning system.