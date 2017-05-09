Wed 8 AM | Using TEK To Fight (And Use) Wildland Fire

Related Program: 
Think of TEK as a combination of the very old and the very new. 

It's an acronym for Traditional Ecological Knowledge, like the knowledge of land management gained by indigenous people over thousands of years.  TEK practices are still very much valid today, including in fire management. 

Margo Robbins is a member of the Cultural Fire Management Council of the Yurok Tribe, and she joins other fire managers at this week's Klamath Fire Ecology Symposium

Will Harling joins the conversation; he's from the Middle Klamath Watershed Council.
 

