Wed 8 AM | State Gives Air Academy Chance To Soar

"Up in the air, junior birdmen..." Older listeners might recognize the song, but we'll apply it to today's crop of young people interested in learning about aviation.

Southern Oregon Air Academy responds to that interest by teaching students as young as elementary school about flying.

SOAA just got a big chunk of money from the State of Oregon to expand its programs, based at the Grants Pass airport.

Airport manager Larry Graves and Southern Oregon Educational Service District Superintendent Scott Beveridge visit.

