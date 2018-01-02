Related Program: 
The Jefferson Exchange

Wed 8 AM | State Gives Air Academy Chance To Soar

By , & 2 hours ago
  • soairacademy.com

"Up in the air, junior birdmen..."  Older listeners might recognize the song, but we'll apply it to today's crop of young people interested in learning about aviation. 

Southern Oregon Air Academy responds to that interest by teaching students as young as elementary school about flying. 

SOAA just got a big chunk of money from the State of Oregon to expand its programs, based at the Grants Pass airport. 

Airport manager Larry Graves and Southern Oregon Educational Service District Superintendent Scott Beveridge visit.   
 

Tags: 
education
Aviation

Related Content

Public TV Provides Support To Teachers

By , & Sep 28, 2017
U.S. Census Bureau

Before it was called "public TV," it was often called "educational TV," and Southern Oregon's PBS affiliate is putting a new focus on education. 

Southern Oregon Public TV, SOPTV, is joining the PBS Teacher Community program.  The program gives teachers in primarily rural districts, both new and older, a chance to sharpen skills. 

Ben Garcia is SOPTV's "Teacher Ambassador" and Larry Conley, a retired teacher, will speak at an upcoming teacher summit. 

Celebrating An Epic Flight Of 90 Years Ago

By & May 15, 2017
Lindbergh Foundation

Flying across the Atlantic in a plane is no big deal these days, apart from the cramped seats in coach. 

90 years ago, it was A Very Big Deal.  Charles Lindbergh took his life in his hands as he flew a single-engine plane from New York to France in 1927. 

Dan Hampton, an accomplished and decorated fighter pilot, tells the story of Lindbergh's dangerous and successful mission in the book The Flight: Charles Lindbergh's Daring and Immortal 1927 Transatlantic Crossing