The salmon runs in the Pacific have been miserable this year, prompting the agency that regulates fishing to ban it for several species in the Klamath Management Zone.

That is the backdrop for the 9th Spring-run Chinook Symposium, scheduled for later this month in Forks of Salmon in Siskiyou County.

Salmon experts and people involved in fish restoration meet to compare notes and even dive in search of fish.

Reps from the Salmon River Restoration Council join us for a preview.