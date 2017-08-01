Related Program: 
The Jefferson Exchange

Wed 8 AM | Rogue Valley Observes Bomb Anniversaries At Tense Time

By & 2 minutes ago

The news that North Korea may have missiles capable of reaching our West Coast is both unwelcome and ironic. 

Ironic because the anniversaries of the nuclear bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki occur in the next week. 

As always, the anniversaries will be observed by people who do not want to see the bombings repeated, including the Friends Committee on National Legislation and Rogue Valley peace groups. 

Kate Gould of FCNL and Southern Oregon University professor Michael Niemann both speak at upcoming events. 

They join us with their thoughts. 

 

nuclear weapons

