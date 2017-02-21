Related Program: 
The Jefferson Exchange

Wed 8 AM | Oregon Explores A New Approach To Redistricting

By & 1 hour ago

Oregon still requires the state legislature to draw new legislative and Congressional districts after every federal census. 

Could we make the squiggles straighter?
Credit Oregon Blue Book

Which means the people in power get to pick the people they represent, up to a point.  It's a point too far for new Oregon Secretary of State Dennis Richardson. 

He set up a nonpartisan Fair Redistricting Task Force to explore ways to change the process of drawing new lines. 

Three guests join us: Alan Zundel, who head the Pacific Green Party in Oregon, Rep. Julie Parrish, and former Secretary of State Phil Keisling. 

They explain where the process goes from here.  
 

