Wed 8 AM | Oregon Explores A New Approach To Redistricting

Oregon still requires the state legislature to draw new legislative and Congressional districts after every federal census.

Which means the people in power get to pick the people they represent, up to a point. It's a point too far for new Oregon Secretary of State Dennis Richardson.

He set up a nonpartisan Fair Redistricting Task Force to explore ways to change the process of drawing new lines.

Three guests join us: Alan Zundel, who head the Pacific Green Party in Oregon, Rep. Julie Parrish, and former Secretary of State Phil Keisling.

They explain where the process goes from here.

