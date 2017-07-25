Wed 8 AM | Making The Case For Monuments-On Film, In A Hurry

The Cascade-Siskiyou National Monument is only one of more than two dozen under review by the Trump Administration.

While the power of either the president or Congress to amend a monument designation is a question, Brent Rose is not waiting for the answer.

He set out to visit all 22 land-based monuments under review, and got to most of them.

Rose posted short videos showing the highlights from each of the sites visited, imploring people to keep monument protections in place.

On the day the public comment period closes (July 26), he visits with some details of his whirlwind tour.

