Wed 8 AM | Klamath Dam Removal Hearings Begin (Soon)

Nobody figured that removing dams from the Klamath River would be easy.

But the original plan to remove the J.C. Boyle Dam in Oregon and the Copco 1, Copco 2, and Irongate Dams in California was to have them out by 2020. Which is getting close.

Dam removal might start by that year; Pacific Power has already transferred its ownership to another entity, the Klamath River Renewal Corporation.

The California State Water Board begins environmental impact report meetings later this week in Arcata (Thursday, Jan. 12). A meeting scheduled for Yreka on Tuesday was postponed by weather.

Where do things stand? That's a question asked by the Yurok Tribe, one of the supporters of dam removal.

Yurok member and tribal attorney Amy Cordalis visits with an update.

