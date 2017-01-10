Wed 8 AM | Klamath Dam Removal: Barely Moving, Or Stuck?

Nobody figured that removing dams from the Klamath River would be easy.

But the original plan to remove the J.C. Boyle Dam in Oregon and the Copco 1, Copco 2, and Irongate Dams in California was to have them out by 2020. Which is getting close.

Dam removal is not, even though Pacific Power has already transferred its ownership to another entity.

Where do things stand? That's a question asked by the Yurok Tribe, one of the supporters of dam removal.

Yurok member and tribal attorney Amy Cordalis visits with an update.

