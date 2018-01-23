Wed 8 AM | How To Commit Science While You Ski

Maybe you're the kind of person who appreciates winter weather far from the beaten path. If so, would you mind measuring some snow while you're out there?

No joke here; Community Snow Observations is a citizen science project enlisting the help of backcountry skiers, snowshoers, and other winter recreationists to measure snowpack.

Scientists and telemetry sites can't cover all the places where snow fall, so this is where the amateurs come in.

Two guests explain how CSO works: Ryan Crumley, a PhD student, and Gabriel Wolken from the University of Alaska-Fairbanks.

