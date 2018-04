People are full of surprises. And sometimes they surprise themselves, not in a good way.

Can you honestly say you're aware of all your biases? Police officers face a lot of scrutiny for their biases after many shooting incidents.

Eureka Police take part in a program called Principled Policing, which includes attention to implicit bias and procedural justice.

EPD's Sergeant Edward Wilson and Officer Corrie Watson join us for an exploration of Principled Policing.