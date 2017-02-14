Related Program: 
Wed 8 AM | Dreaming Of A Dunsmuir Tram To The Mountain

Travelers heading north on Interstate Five from Redding often notice a sharp intake of breath when Mount Shasta first comes into full view near Dunsmuir. 

Could this be in Dunsmuir's future?
Credit cherylpetty.com

The big mountain and the surrounding country are simply breathtaking.  Think of how much more you could see from a higher elevation. 

Cheryl Petty is already on it, touting the idea of an aerial tramway connecting Dunsmuir to the top of Mount Bradley to the west. 

The proposed Horsetail Falls Aerial Tram has a long way to go to become a reality. 

Cheryl Petty visits with details of the concept and the pathway before it.  
 

