Wed 8 AM | Catching Up With Hispanic History Month(s)

Hispanic History Month is unusual among declared months, because it begins in the middle of September and goes until the middle of October. There IS a reason: September 15th is Independence Day for five Latin American countries.

Many celebrations are planned for the month, and we invited several guests.

Playwright Octavio Solis, whose recent works include a re-write of Shakespeare's "Edward III," visits the studio.

Milo Salgado works for WorkSource Rogue Valley and served on the Hispanic Interagency Committee of the Jackson County Community Services Consortium.

We explore the history commemorated during the month.

