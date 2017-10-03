Related Program: 
Wed 8 AM | Catching Up With Hispanic History Month(s)

Hispanic History Month is unusual among declared months, because it begins in the middle of September and goes until the middle of October.  There IS a reason: September 15th is Independence Day for five Latin American countries. 

Club Latino at Rogue Community College
Many celebrations are planned for the month, and we invited several guests. 

Playwright Octavio Solis, whose recent works include a re-write of Shakespeare's "Edward III," visits the studio. 

Milo Salgado works for WorkSource Rogue Valley and served on the Hispanic Interagency Committee of the Jackson County Community Services Consortium

We explore the history commemorated during the month.   
   

Latino

