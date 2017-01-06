Watch Michelle Obama give her last speech as first lady

Michelle Obama presented the 2017 School Counselor of the Year award at the White House, in what will be her final speech as first lady.

“Being your first lady has been the greatest honor of my life,” Obama said.

The school counselor event served as a bookend to Obama’s work in US education as first lady. “As part of her Reach Higher initiative, Mrs. Obama has championed school counselors and encouraged post-secondary education for students across the country,” the White House said.

The speech comes just two weeks before Donald Trump is sworn in as president.

President Barack Obama is due to deliver his farewell address on Jan. 10 in Chicago.

“I'm thinking about [the speech] as a chance to say thank you for this amazing journey, to celebrate the ways you've changed this country for the better these past eight years, and to offer some thoughts on where we all go from here,” the president wrote on the White House website.





