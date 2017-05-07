Walden Staffers Defend Changes To Pre-Existing Condition Coverage

In a tense meeting with demonstrators opposed to the Republican repeal and replacement of the Affordable Care Act, a local representative of Congressman Greg Walden insisted that the vast majority of people with pre-existing conditions wouldn’t see changes to their coverage.

“There’s a very narrow set of scenarios in which folks with pre-existing conditions would have any impact on their health care coverage,” Walden’s constituent services manager Troy Ferguson told seven members of Oregon District 2 Indivisible Friday at the Republican congressman’s Medford office.

Under the American Health Care Act passed Thursday in the House of Representatives — and supported by Walden — the only scenario in which an individual would pay more for a pre-existing condition is if they lose coverage for more than 63 days or if their state places them in a high-risk pool, Ferguson claimed.

The only way they’d lose coverage altogether is if their state applies for a waiver, which Ferguson said would require a specific set of circumstances — including proof that the individual’s denial would reduce premiums for all policyholders, that the denial would increase enrollment and that the denial would stabilize the market.

