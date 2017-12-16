Unknown Amount Of Oil Spilled Into N. Santiam River After Tanker Crash

The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality is assessing whether an ongoing oil spill in the North Santiam River poses a threat to drinking water after a tanker truck carrying 11,000 gallons of oil crashed near Idanha, Oregon Friday evening.

The crash occurred sometime after 11 p.m. on Highway 22, about 100 yards upstream from where Pamelia Creek enters the North Santiam River.

No fuel has been recovered as of early Saturday afternoon, though efforts to place oil spill booms to begin fuel recovery are underway.

"There are areas saturated on both sides of the road and gas is still seeping into the river," said Katherine Benenati, a public affairs specialist with DEQ.

Oregon State Police say the crash occurred after the truck lost traction on black ice.

Police say the fuel tank overturned, ruptured and caught fire, killing the driver. The fire spread into nearby brush. About 300 feet of Highway 22 was affected by the crash. The Oregon Department of Transportation has closed Highway 22 between Detroit and Idanha, Oregon, where traffic was backed up as of Saturday afternoon.

ODOT said it expects to reopen the 4.4-mile stretch of the highway late Saturday.

"We have traffic backed up," said Lou Torres, an ODOT spokesperson. "There is damage to the road, so we're going to have to do some work to make it passable."

The tanker was owned by Bend-based Central Petro Inc. an independent petroleum transportation company.

A fire department engine responding to the crash Friday night also overturned due to icy conditions. Only minor injuries were reported.

Torres said black ice is one of the most treacherous driving conditions, "because you don't notice it until it's too late."

This story will be updated.

