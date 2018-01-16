Underground History Live! Pioneer Cemeteries

Underground History is one of The Jefferson Exchange's most popular segments.

But why just listen on the radio? We're bringing Underground History above ground with a new event called Underground History Live!

Join Jefferson Exchange host Geoffrey Riley and Chelsea Rose from SOU's Archaeology Lab at Common Block Brewing in Medford for our inaugural Underground History Live. It happens Monday, January 29 from 6:00 - 8:00 pm.

We'll welcome two experienced pioneer cemetery hunters to talk about how they find elusive traces of pioneer resting places, from mapping to archive research - and even dowsing for graves.

There's no admission fee! Come to Common Block at 6:00 if you want to buy dinner or drinks. The Underground History Live presentation starts at 7.