Underground History Live: Oregon's Black Pioneers

Underground History is one of The Jefferson Exchange's most popular segments.

But why just listen on the radio? We're bringing Underground History above ground with Underground History Live!

Join Jefferson Exchange host Geoffrey Riley and Chelsea Rose from SOU's Anthropology Lab at The Black Sheep Pub and Restaurant on the plaza in Ashland for our next Underground History Live. It happens Monday, April 30 from 6:00 - 8:00 pm.

This edition of Underground History Live welcomes Willie Richardson and Gwen Carr of Oregon’s Black Pioneers. They’ll discuss the struggles of African-Americans in Oregon’s pioneer era. This coincides with an exhibit at the Oregon Historical Society on display through June. The exhibit examines of the repression and violence against African Americans in Oregon that made the Civil Rights Movement necessary..

There's no admission fee! Come to The Black Sheep at 6:00 if you want to buy dinner or drinks. The Underground History Live presentation starts at 7.

Thanks to the Oregon Historical Society and the Ashland Springs Hotel for their support of this event.