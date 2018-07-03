Underground History Live: Mastodon Road Show

Underground History is one of The Jefferson Exchange's most popular segments.

But why just listen on the radio? We're bringing Underground History above ground with Underground History Live!

Join Jefferson Exchange host Geoffrey Riley and Chelsea Rose from SOU's Anthropology Lab at The Bella Union in Jacksonville for our next Underground History Live. It happens Monday, August 6 from 6:00 - 8:00 pm.

This edition of Underground History Live welcomes Barry Baker of the Wildlife Forensics Lab in Ashland for some myth busting and discussion of local mastodon fossil finds.

There's no admission fee!

Get to the Bella Union by 6 pm if you want dinner and drinks (not to mention a good seat). We'll start the program at 7.

Do you have "mastodon fossils" you've found? Bring them along and find out if they're real.