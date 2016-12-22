UCC Shooting Investigation To Be Released In 2017

The police investigation into the shooting at Umpqua Community College won’t be released until 2017 despite past estimates that the case would close by the end of the year.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday that it is “anticipating the investigation to be complete in early 2017.”

Then, “an announcement will be made when we are ready to release records.”

After the shooting on Oct. 1, 2015, The News-Review reported that the sheriff’s department hoped to complete the investigation before the shooting’s one-year anniversary. The following September, the paper reported that the sheriff was hoping to release the police investigation by the end of 2016.

