Tunnel Sinks At Hanford, Thousands Of Workers Take Cover

The U.S. Department of Energy issued an emergency alert Tuesday morning at the Hanford site north of Richland, Washington. Workers at a former chemical processing plant were evacuated and thousands more across Hanford were directed to take shelter indoors.

Officials at Hanford said all workers were accounted for, there were no injuries and no indication “release” of radioactivity into the environment.



In a Facebook Live session, Hanford spokesman Destry Henderson explained that the emergency was triggered Tuesday morning when workers noticed the roof over a tunnel holding old, contaminated train cars had sunk.

“Crews noticed a portion of that tunnel had fallen, the roof had caved in, about a 20-foot section of that tunnel which is more than 100 feet long,” Henderson explained.



Officials were concerned about contamination in the soil covering the railroad tunnels near the Plutonium Uranium Extraction Plant cleanup site. The plant, also known by its acronym PUREX, was used during the Cold War to chemically extract plutonium from irradiated fuel rods for use in nuclear weapons.

A spokesman for the Washington Emergency Management Division said the state Emergency Operations Center has been activated and is monitoring the situation.

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, in a statement, called the situation serious and said the safety of workers and the community was the top priority.

“Federal, state and local officials are coordinating closely on the response, and the state Department of Ecology is in close communication with the U.S. Department of Energy Richland Office,” Inslee’s statement said.

In 2015, a preliminary report identified the tunnels and the PUREX facility as a major risk area on the Hanford site. The report concluded if the tunnels collapsed, from an earthquake or another natural cause, it could pose a risk to workers because of the highly contaminated railcars stored inside.

Between 1960 and 1965, eight rail cars were pushed inside one tunnel, full of radioactive waste. Another tunnel was constructed in 1964 to add space for 40 more railcars. Currently it has 28 railcars full of radioactively contaminated equipment.

Charles Powers was a co-author of the risk report.

“There’s lots of legacy out there, and there are a few places where is substantial, ongoing risks, and (the tunnels were) one of them,” Powers said.

