Tue 9:40 | Local Minister Weighs Church-State Balance

We speak of a "wall of separation of church and state" a lot in our country.

But that actual phrase does not appear in our founding documents. So there's a constant tug-of-war over just how much faith should be represented in the process of governing the country.

The Reverend Tony Hutchinson of Trinity Episcopal Church in Ashland is both man of faith AND former man of government, as a diplomat. He gives an OLLI lecture on faith in the public forum--for good and for ill--Wednesday January 18th in Talent.

He joins us for a chat about the subject matter.