Maybe you saw a play so good that you just HAD to talk to the actors when it was over. Maybe you even uttered the phrase "you were so good," and then moved on.

Ashland actor and filmmaker Mig Windows imagines such a meeting in her short film "You Were So Good," screening this week at the Ashland Independent Film Festival (April 12-16).

The director, who also appears in her film, visits to talk about the story she tells in the movie.