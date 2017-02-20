Tue 9 AM | Writing A Memoir To Organize Your Life

If you sat down to begin writing your memoirs, which stories would you choose to tell the overall story of your life?

It's an important question, and one Peter Gibb thinks about, deeply. He wrote his own memoir, King of Doubt, and counsels other people on memoir writing, in a process called Memoir and Mindfulness (M&M--sorry, not the chocolate candy).

Peter finds the process to a healing one, giving new perspective on life.

He visits with details of his own life and his approach to teach others to tell theirs.

