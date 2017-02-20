Tue 9 AM | Writing A Memoir To Organize Your Life

Related Program: 
If you sat down to begin writing your memoirs, which stories would you choose to tell the overall story of your life? 

What's in your diary?
Credit Yann Dujardin, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=28536452

It's an important question, and one Peter Gibb thinks about, deeply.  He wrote his own memoir, King of Doubt, and counsels other people on memoir writing, in a process called Memoir and Mindfulness (M&M--sorry, not the chocolate candy). 

Peter finds the process to a healing one, giving new perspective on life. 

He visits with details of his own life and his approach to teach others to tell theirs. 
 

