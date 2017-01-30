Related Program: 
The Jefferson Exchange

TUE 9 AM | TKO: Racial Histories Of Oregon

By & Robert Goodwin 13 minutes ago
Related Program: 
The Jefferson Exchange

The Keenest Observers is an occasional segment dealing with difference and inclusion in a place where the vast majority of people are white.

Map of Douglas County, Ore., 1964.
Credit An Oregon Canyon / Donnell Alexander

This month we look at how race is inscribed on Oregon geography.  Donnell Alexander is a filmmaker and writer, whose recent work documents place names and early African-American homesteaders. Randy Blazak is Chair of the Portland-based Coalition Against Hate Crimes (CAHC). He speaks to the history of the KKK in Oregon, and the perennial re-emergence of white supremacist messaging through fliers, websites and radio programs.

They join Robert Goodwin for a conversation about how history remembers race and racism, and how that history lives today.

Tags: 
The Keenest Observers
race

Related Content

TKO: African-Americans In The GOP

By & & Robert Goodwin Nov 28, 2016
University of California Press

Race loomed large in the recent election. 

One commentator referred to the election of Donald Trump as a "whitelash."  Exit polls indicate the story is more complicated than that, but racial and party identification can correlate closely. 

And sometimes not, as Corey D. Fields demonstrates in his book on African Americans in the Republican party: Black Elephants in the Room

The Keenest Observers host Rob Goodwin returns for this segment. 

The Keenest Observers: Immigration

By & & Robert Goodwin Aug 29, 2016
JPR News

A presidential candidate or two may have whipped up a bit of a frenzy on immigration this year, but it's always a hot topic in America.

And it is the focus of the latest installment of our perusal of issues facing non-white people in a region where whites are the overwhelming majority. 

We're calling these sessions "The Keenest Observers," because often the keenest observer is the outsider. 

Robert Goodwin of the Oregon Shakespeare Festival is back to host this hour, with JPR News staffer Jessica De Nova--about to become a U.S. citizen--among the guests.  Also on the panel: Carlo Alban and Ricardo Lujan Flores. 

Living In Color In Southern Oregon

By & Robert Goodwin & Geoffrey Riley Aug 4, 2016
JPR

It's hard for most residents of the region to imagine what it's like to live as a person of color.  Because there are so very few. 

And the overwhelming whiteness of the population has produced some regrettable events and periods in the region's history, like the rise of the Ku Klux KIan in the 1920s. 

People of color still experience discrimination today.  We assembled an all non-white panel and host to explore the issues. 

Robert Goodwin of the Oregon Shakespeare Festival hosts the discussion. 

Remembering The Days Of Lynching In America

By & Oct 13, 2016
Public Domain/Wikimedia

The recent flaring of concern over racism in our country reminds us that bad days are not that far behind us. 

Lynchings of black men took place well into the middle of the 20th century. 

Karlos K. Hill is an expert on the history of lynching and the author of Beyond the Rope: The Impact of Lynching on Black Culture and Memory.  