Tue 9 AM | TKO: "Finding Our Way" To Some Consensus

By , & 1 hour ago
  • Fibonacci Blue - https://www.flickr.com/photos/fibonacciblue/30588590810

The 2016 election.  Police-community relations.  Views on climate change.  There are many more examples of issues where people find themselves at odds in society today. 

Where to go now?  Some answers are provided in the "Finding Our Way" conference this week in Ashland (April 26-28).  The goal: give people tools to discuss divisive issues and work with difficult people. 

The conference is the focus of this month's edition of The Keenest Observers. 

Rob Goodwin returns to host, with guests Anne Lamott (the author), Mark Yaconelli, and Adam Davis.  

 

