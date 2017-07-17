Related Program: 
The Jefferson Exchange

Tue 9 AM | Rogue River Writer Tops 300 Books

By & 9 minutes ago

You thought Steven King was a prolific author, with more than 50 novels to his credit? 

Credit davidrobbinsauthor.com

Multiply by SIX to get the output of David Robbins, who calls Rogue River home. 

At last count, Robbins had written 321 books, mostly novels, under a handful of different names. 

His most successful works are in the "Endworld" series, depicting a post-Apocalypse Earth.  And three of his books were adopted for Hollywood movies. 

Whence comes all these stories? 

We visit with the author, and assume he can put down his laptop for at least a little while.  

 

Tags: 
books

Related Content

Jonathan Lethem Writes About Other Writers

By & Apr 19, 2017
David Shankbone, CC BY 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=17273079

Jonathan Lethem is well-known for his own writing; books like A Gambler's Anatomy and Motherless Brooklyn

But he also has a keen eye for the work of other writers.  And we get to see his writing about their writing in a book of critical essays by Lethem called More Alive and Less Lonely

Christopher Boucher edited the collection. 

Celebrated Ashland Author Releases New Novel

By & Apr 4, 2017

A fiction piece in a recent edition of The New Yorker described a town that sounds very much like Ashland. 

And it should: author Victor Lodato lives in Ashland for part of the year.   He is both author and playwright, with an award to show for a previous novel. 

His latest novel, Edgar and Lucy, is drawing praise from critics. 

Ashland Author Drives To A Debut Novel

By & Emily Cureton Aug 18, 2015
Caravel Books

A truck driver walks into a diner. Not a joke setup, but the first scene in James Anderson's debut novel, The Never-Open Desert Diner.

Anderson calls Ashland home for part of the year, and he can call his novel a success, at least judging by some of the reviews of it.

Anderson's own story--logger, truck driver, car salesman, book publisher--is at least as interesting as the tale of his tractor-trailer driving protagonist.