Tue 9 AM | Rogue River Writer Tops 300 Books

You thought Steven King was a prolific author, with more than 50 novels to his credit?

Multiply by SIX to get the output of David Robbins, who calls Rogue River home.

At last count, Robbins had written 321 books, mostly novels, under a handful of different names.

His most successful works are in the "Endworld" series, depicting a post-Apocalypse Earth. And three of his books were adopted for Hollywood movies.

Whence comes all these stories?

We visit with the author, and assume he can put down his laptop for at least a little while.