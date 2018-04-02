Tue 9 AM | A Quantum Leap In Understanding... Everything

We understand that all things are made of atoms. Quantum physics explains how atoms move and relate, but there still plenty of mysteries left for scientists to discover.

And the approach to mystery-solving has changed over the years.

Adam Becker, science writer with PhD in astrophysics, reports on the change in approaches in his book What Is Real? The Unfinished Quest for the Meaning of Quantum Physics. Yes, Schrödinger's Cat makes an appearance on page 3.

Listen to the author explain that and other famous theories.