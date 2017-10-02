Related Program: 
Tue 9 AM | The Planet Changes And "The Seasons Alter"

If you want to understand the science behind climate change, you seek out a scientist, right?  Not necessarily. 

The debate over global warming leaks well beyond the bounds of science. 

Philip Kitcher is a philosopher, and Evelyn Fox Keller is a physicist and professor of the history and philosophy of science. 

They joined forces for a book called The Seasons Alter: How to Save Our Planet in Six Acts.  It places climate change into dialogues--reasonable dialogues--to help people better understand the arguments and dynamics. 

Philip Kitcher visits The Exchange.   
 

