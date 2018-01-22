Tue 9 AM | Out in the Cold: Homeless And Excluded In Jackson County

As one of the more-populated counties in the region, Jackson County also has a higher population of homeless people.

A Homeless Task Force formed years ago, with the goal of getting street people off the streets. They remain, and have been the target of new laws, like exclusion zones in Medford and Ashland.

Our survey of homeless people and services, Out in the Cold, surveys Jackson County issues and offerings in this joint interview.

Members of the task force join us to discuss problems, goals, and outlook.