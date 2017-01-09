Tue 9 AM | North Coast Experts Talk Water For Fish And People

California had to learn and re-learn lessons about water conservation as drought deepened in recent years. And the lessons will be needed again, because rain now does not mean the end of drought.

Then there's the backdrop... a state that does not get much rain holds more people than any other state. How can water use be curtailed, yet allow people and fish to thrive at the same time?

That will be the central question when the Salmonid Restoration Federation convenes a workshop later this week in Fortuna (Jan. 13th). We get a preview.

SRF's Dana Stoltzman visits, along with Tasha McKee from Sanctuary Forest and Mark Lancaster of the Five Counties Salmonid Conservation Program.