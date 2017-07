There IS life after fossil fuels. Peter Kalmus can attest to that.

He's aware that he lives in a society still powered by them, but he made great strides to reduce his own carbon impact.

It was about walking the talk: Kalmus is an atmospheric scientist at NASA.

He tells the story of changing his life to prove the world can change, in the book Being the Change.

He joins us to talk about getting down to 1/10th the normal use of fossil fuels.