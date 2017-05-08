Related Program: 
Tue 9 AM | MBA In India To Minimum Wage In America

It's a story you've probably heard a few times: the immigrant to the United States who earned a doctoral degree back home but works as a cab driver here.  It is not just anecdotal. 

Immigrants can struggle to find jobs commensurate with their knowledge and skills.  Deepak Singh had an MBA, fluency in English, and experience working with the BBC.  His first American job: clerk at an electronics store in a mall. 

He tells the story and the larger context in his book: How May I Help You? - An Immigrant's Journey from MBA to Minimum Wage

Deepak Singh's voice, familiar to NPR listeners, is heard here. 

 

