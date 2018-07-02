Tue 9 AM | The Man Who Cornered The Comstock Lode

Quick, name some of the fabulously rich men of the 19th century. John D. Rockefeller? Check. Andrew Carnegie? Check. John W. Mackay? Uh, who?

Not a household name in our time, but John Mackay got rich in the Comstock Lode of silver and gold in Nevada, and went toe-to-toe in competition with some of the richest men of his time.

Gregory Crouch profiles Mackay (pronounced "Mackie") in the book The Bonanza King: John Mackay and the Battle Over the Greatest Riches in the American West.

The author gives us a glimpse of the life and times of Mackay.