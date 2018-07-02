Related Program: 
Tue 9 AM | The Man Who Cornered The Comstock Lode

  • Miners in Nevada's Comstock Lode in the 1880s.
    Wikimedia/Public Domain

Quick, name some of the fabulously rich men of the 19th century.  John D. Rockefeller?  Check.  Andrew Carnegie?  Check.  John W. Mackay?  Uh, who? 

Not a household name in our time, but John Mackay got rich in the Comstock Lode of silver and gold in Nevada, and went toe-to-toe in competition with some of the richest men of his time. 

Gregory Crouch profiles Mackay (pronounced "Mackie") in the book The Bonanza King: John Mackay and the Battle Over the Greatest Riches in the American West

The author gives us a glimpse of the life and times of Mackay. 

 

