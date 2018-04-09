Tue 9 AM | Long Bike Ride Leads To Ashland Festival Film

"Get Your Kicks on Route 66," an old song says. We're betting the song is familiar to Christopher Briscoe and his son Quincy.

They took the famed highway of the song for a cross-country ride. Not a drive, a ride... a 2700-mile bicycle ride that took them nearly two months. It's the subject of their film "The Road Between Us."

Who did they meet and what did they see and why do it in the first place? All topics for discussion as the Briscoes visit the studio before their film screens at the Ashland Independent Film Festival later this week (April 12-16).

They started in Los Angeles and ended up in Chicago, by the way.