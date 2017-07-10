Tue 9 AM | Life Inside A Damaged Brain

It's not brain death, but it's not quite like life as we know it, either: being in a vegetative or non-responsive state.

British-Canadian neuroscientist Adrian Owen has made great efforts to communicate with people in these states.

And to date, he's found roughly 20% who may still have minds intact, despite brain and/or body damage.

Owen tells the story of his research in the book Into the Gray Zone: A Neuroscientist Explores the Border Between Life and Death.

The author sits for a phone interview about his research.