Tue 9 AM | Having A Baby Behind Bars

Having A Baby Behind Bars

Thousands of pregnant women pass through our nation’s jails every year.

What happens to them as they carry their pregnancies in a space of punishment? In this time when the public safety net is frayed, incarceration has become a central and racialized strategy for managing the poor.

In the book Jailcare Carolyn Sufrin uses ethnographic fieldwork and clinical work as an ob-gyn in a women’s jail to explore how jail has, paradoxically, become a place where women can find care. 

Sufrin joins us with details. 

 

prison
incarceration

