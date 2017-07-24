Tue 9 AM | Having A Baby Behind Bars

Thousands of pregnant women pass through our nation’s jails every year.
What happens to them as they carry their pregnancies in a space of punishment? In this time when the public safety net is frayed, incarceration has become a central and racialized strategy for managing the poor.
In the book Jailcare Carolyn Sufrin uses ethnographic fieldwork and clinical work as an ob-gyn in a women’s jail to explore how jail has, paradoxically, become a place where women can find care.
Sufrin joins us with details.