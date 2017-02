In a less candid age, the end of the phrase "Eleanor and..." was "Franklin." Roosevelt, that is.

The first lady and the president broke many barriers in their 12 years in the White House.

But Eleanor Roosevelt's biggest barrier was broken out of the public eye, in her loving relationship with reporter Lorena Hickok. "Hick" was Eleanor's constant companion for decades, a story told by Susan Quinn in her book Eleanor and Hick.

The author joins us to separate historical fact from fiction.