Related Program: 
The Jefferson Exchange

Tue 9 AM | Doctor Suggests Putting Mindfulness Into Medicine

By & 8 minutes ago
Related Program: 
The Jefferson Exchange

The doctor arrives in the exam room after you've waited a while. 

Credit SSgt Alesia Goosic/U.S. Navy/Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=22686562

And it's great that she's finally here, but is she really present? 

Doctors are thoroughly trained, but they also have to work like the rest of us to make sure they're present in the moment. 

Ronald Epstein, a doctor himself, writes about mindfulness in medicine in his book Attending. It includes examples of doctors who have (and have not) stepped up when the moment demanded.

Dr. Epstein visits with tales from the other end of the stethoscope. 
 

Tags: 
medicine

Related Content

Ashland Company Boosts "Cancer Moonshot"

By & Aug 17, 2016
NASA/Public Domain

President Kennedy talked about putting humans on the moon by the end of the 1960s.  The job got done, but it took a lot of people, money, and work. 

Now President Obama wants the same kind of effort in finding a cure for cancer.  The head of an Ashland-based company is excited.  Michael Stadnisky is the CEO of FlowJo, which works with human cells. 

One aim: helping the body's immune system fight cancer. 

Why Doctors Can't Guarantee Success

By & Mar 28, 2016
Basic Books

We're often cautioned not to think of doctors as something like gods.  But they do hold the power of life and death over us in extreme cases. 

And one member of the fraternity points out just how much can go wrong, in the book Snowball in a Blizzard

Dr. Steven Hatch says admitting the murkiness in both diagnosis and prognosis can go a long way to improving health decisions by doctor and patient. 

Getting Your Doctor To Listen

By & Feb 2, 2016
Oxford University Press

It's not the stethoscope, it's the ears.  Doctors have a lot to listen to when a patient arrives complaining about a health matter. 

But the patient's story tops the list. 

Medical schools stress the importance of taking a patient history and keeping the story straight, a process underscored in the book Listening For What Matters