Related Program: 
The Jefferson Exchange

Tue 9 AM | Being Friendly... Or "Sucking Up?"

By , & 19 minutes ago
  • Bernd Schwabe, Hannover, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=31952754

How far are YOU willing to go to get what you want... from a boss, from a mate, from a friend? 

When you're trying to get something from a superior, by definition, you're working UP the chain of command.  Or, to be blunt, you're sucking up. 

And guess what title Deborah Parker and Matt Parker chose for their book on the practice?  Yep, Sucking Up: A Brief Consideration of Sycophancy

As you might guess from the title, there's plenty of humor in this perusal of yes-man, flatterers, boot-lickers, and more. 

The authors join us for some prime examples. 

 

Tags: 
communication

Related Content

Say This, Not That

By & Charlotte Duren Jan 21, 2014
Penguin Books

Think about the number of times you meant to say something soothing or encouraging, and the person receiving took it the wrong way. 

Was it them, or you?  It might have been you. 