Tue 9 AM | Being Friendly... Or "Sucking Up?"

How far are YOU willing to go to get what you want... from a boss, from a mate, from a friend?

When you're trying to get something from a superior, by definition, you're working UP the chain of command. Or, to be blunt, you're sucking up.

And guess what title Deborah Parker and Matt Parker chose for their book on the practice? Yep, Sucking Up: A Brief Consideration of Sycophancy.

As you might guess from the title, there's plenty of humor in this perusal of yes-man, flatterers, boot-lickers, and more.

The authors join us for some prime examples.